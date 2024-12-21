Kokauri in the Champions League

21 December 2024
The final tournament of the year in the international judo calendar - the Champions League - will be held today in Montpellier.

Ushangi Kokauri (+100 kg), a member of the Azerbaijani national team, will participate in the European Cup, Idman.biz reports.

Initially, it was announced that he would perform in Montpellier.
But then Kokauri's name was not in the list of participants by country. The reason for this was that the organizers of the Champions League mistakenly identified Ushangi as part of Georgian judokas.

In any case, the three-time Olympic participant will be represented in the Champions League in the team of "İzmir Buyuksehir Belediyesi" of Turkiye.

Idman.biz

