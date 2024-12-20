Mike Callan leads judo coaching lessons for Azerbaijan Sports Academy students – PHOTO

The Azerbaijan Sports Academy is conducting theoretical and practical lessons for first and second-year students studying judo coaching.

Idman.biz reports the classes are organized according to the schedule, and currently, 62 students are participating in the program.

Under the guidance of Professor Mike Callan, the lessons are taught by both invited foreign and local experts.

As part of the program, Honored Coach Tarlan Hasanov provided students with information on the history and development stages of Azerbaijani judo.

