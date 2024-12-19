Baku U18 Judo Championship to be held

The Azerbaijan Judo Federation and Baku City Youth and Sports Department will jointly organize the Baku U18 Judo Championship.

Idman.biz reports that the competition will take place at the Emergency Situations Ministry's (FHN) Sports and Health Center in the Hovsan settlement. Winners will be determined in 16 weight categories for both boys and girls.

808 judokas from 61 different clubs, societies, and sports organizations in Baku will compete for medals.

The main objective of the event is to promote a healthy lifestyle among youth and adolescents through sports, as well as to popularize and encourage judo. The competition will also serve as a selection event for the national championship in the same age group next year.

The tournament will take place from December 20-22, and entry to the arena is free for spectators.

