IJF: "This set of rules will begin at the Paris Grand Slam in February"

"The rules have to adapt all the time to new judo situations," the International Judo Federation (IJF) stated after a technical seminar in Istanbul, where the new rules were introduced.

Idman.biz reports that the IJF has confirmed that the implementation of the new rules will begin at the Grand Slam in Paris in February 2025 and will continue until the World Championship held in Budapest.

"At the end of the Olympic cycle, after taking into consideration the national federation suggestions, and after having met and discussed with many judo experts, a set of refereeing rules were presented here in Istanbul, with the aim of continuing to develop our sport.

Judo is a dynamic Olympic sport and is therefore exposed to changes according to new training methods. The rules have to addapt all the time to new judo situations.

One of the main points concerns the scores, where ippon remains unchanged and waza-ari will now cover the area of less than ippon but more than landing on the side to the rear. The newly added yuko score recovers the landing on the side or close to the side towardsthe front, landing on the buttocks, landing on the upper back, and landing on the side of the elbow.

The introduction of the yuko in ne-waza sees osae-komi of 5 to 9 seconds being scored.

Concerning kumi-kata, we open the possibility of gripping inside the sleeve of the jacket in tachi-waza and inside the jacket and the trousers in ne-waza. Gripping under the belt is allowed up to the top of the inner thigh of the opponent, while gripping, hooking, touching the legs is still not allowed and will be penalised with shido.

After taking the classic grip (hikite and tsurite), judoka will have 30 seconds to prepare an attack. If they take any other kumi-kata, we will allow athletes to also have time for preparation of attacks but that time will be limited. They must be active as soon as a non-conventional kumi-kata is taken.

Bear hug in tachi-waza is allowed except with hands or hands and arms clasped, forming a circle which will be penalized with shido.



Judoka are considered as being inside the contest area as long as one of the athletes has one foot inside and in case of going out, it’s ‘mate’ and then ‘hajime.’ Going out of the contest area in tachi-waza or ne-waza intentionally will be penalized with shido.

As tori, using the head to throw, at senior and junior events, is allowed. At cadet events, this will be penalized with shido. Applying head defense as uke at senior and junior events is allowed but at cadet events, this will be penalized with shido and scores for tori will be awarded, if any. Nevertheless landing in a bridge is still ippon. Diving onto the mat with the head first is still considered dangerous and will be penalised with hansoku-make.

Reverse seoi-nage at senior and junior events is allowed but at cadet events, it will be penalised with shido.



Being able to judge false attacks is very important and that is why we will take the realistic chances for tori to throw into consideration.

Kansetsu-waza in combination with a throwing technique with a low risk of injury, where uke has the chance to avoid the situation, will be penalized with shido, but kansetsu-waza, where uke has no chance to avoid the situation, will be penalized with hansoku-make.

Just as in tachi-waza where scores are awarded for Kodakan classified judo techniques or variations of them, where continuity and landing are evaluated, in ne-waza there will be a similar emphasis. For a pinning technique, a Kodokan classified technique or variation should be performed for osae-komi to be valid.

The application of this set of rules will begin at the Paris Grand Slam in February and will continue until the 2025 World Championships in Budapest. This is an observation period on how athletes will react and assimilate the new rules. After the worlds, a meeting will consider the efficiency of the rules, making sure that for the Olympic qualification period, starting in 2026, will continue for a period of two years with a positive, attractive and understandable judo.

We respect the modern development of judo and take into consideration the values, principles and safety of judo."

