International Judo Federation introduces new rules

The International Judo Federation (IJF) has announced updated competition rules during a technical seminar in Istanbul.

The event was attended by a delegation from Azerbaijan, led by the Vice President of the National Federation, Elnur Mammadli, Idman.biz reports.

The new rules will take effect next year, debuting at the Paris Grand Slam in February 2025. This trial phase will continue until the World Championships in Budapest (June 13–20, 2025), after which the rules will be reviewed for further refinement.

According to an IJF statement, the aim of these changes is to enhance fairness and allow athletes to determine match outcomes through skill rather than external factors.

Key technical changes includes:

1. Third Yuko Point:

- In ne-waza (groundwork), the third Yuko point will be awarded after 5 seconds.

2. Head Usage:

- Using the head for throws and defense is now allowed, except in cadet competitions where it will incur a Shido penalty.

3. Grip Modifications:

- All grips, including those below the belt and up to the inner thigh's upper level, are permitted.

- Negative usage of grips (e.g., failing to attack after grabbing the belt or inner thigh) will result in a Shido.

4. Prohibited Actions:

- Gripping or hooking legs, holding trousers, and touching below the inner thigh are forbidden and will lead to a Shido penalty.

These changes are expected to shape the sport significantly during the upcoming Olympic cycle.

