Azerbaijan national judo team members Murad Fatiyev (90 kg) and Ushangi Kokauri (+100 kg) have won bronze in the team competition at the ‘Turkiye Judo Süper Lig.’

Idman.biz reports that Fatiyev and Kokauri competed for the İzmir Büyükşehir Belediyesi team in the tournament held in Ankara.

A total of 16 teams participated in the Super League.

