Zelym Kotsoiev: "After Paris 2024, judo is the top sport in Azerbaijan"

"Following the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics, I’ve been undergoing rehabilitation to recover from injuries. I’ve already started training again."

This statement comes from Zelim Kotsoyev, Azerbaijan's national judo team athlete (100 kg), during an interview with YouTuber Geor Andiev, Idman.biz reports.

The Olympic champion shared his journey into judo, admitting he didn’t initially love the sport:

"My father and brother introduced me to judo, though I’m not sure why they chose it. My father practiced freestyle wrestling. Honestly, I wasn’t interested in judo at first. But thanks to my father’s guidance and persistence, I stayed in the sport. He constantly supervised me. My first competition was the national championship, and winning it sparked my love for judo."

Kotsoiev also reflected on his arrival in Azerbaijan:

"I joined Azerbaijan’s national team in 2015. My father consulted with Khetaq Kazyumov, head coach of Azerbaijan's freestyle wrestling team, who suggested this move. He assured us of the country’s strong sports development and that I wouldn’t regret coming. Now, I’m very happy I made this decision. The coaching staff and federation work seamlessly, and I’ve received a warm welcome. I’ve made many friends, and Baku is a beautiful place to live. It feels culturally similar to where I grew up."

Zelym noted the significant rise in judo’s status in Azerbaijan post-Olympics:

"After the Olympics, judo became the number-one sport in Azerbaijan. Both gold medals in Paris were won in judo. The number of judo training centers in the regions is increasing, reflecting this success. It was a massive team effort. We worked hard and achieved remarkable results. I’m grateful to our head coach, Richard Trautmann, who has been an excellent mentor from day one. He identified my weaknesses, and together we turned them into strengths."

The 26-year-old judoka also touched on his connection with fellow Olympic champion Hidayat Heydarov:

"Our results often align—when he loses, I lose; when he wins, I win. This year, we both became world champions. After his Olympic victory, no one doubted I’d follow suit. His win was a huge motivation for me. We both share a winning mindset and have a strong bond. He’s an excellent person, and we support each other while putting in extra effort during training."

Azerbaijan’s judokas achieved historic success at the Paris 2024 Olympics, marking the country’s best performance to date.

Idman.biz