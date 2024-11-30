30 November 2024
EN

Azerbaijan Championship: Winners in 7 more weight categories to be determined

Judo
News
30 November 2024 09:48
The Azerbaijan Judo Championship continues at the Baku Sports Palace, featuring both men’s and women’s competitions.

Idman.biz reports that on the second day of the tournament, winners will be crowned in seven more weight categories. A total of 112 judokas are competing for medals.

The day’s events will feature:
- Women’s categories: 48 kg, 52 kg, and 57 kg.
- Men’s categories: 81 kg, 90 kg, 100 kg, and +100 kg.

Winners in seven weight categories were determined on the first day of the championship.

