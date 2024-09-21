Laszlo Tot: "Europe showed itself at its best at the Paris Olympics"

The European Judo Union (EJU) has started preparations for its congress to be held in Budapest on November 23.

For this purpose, the president of the institution, Laszlo Tot, held a meeting with the general secretary, Martin Poiger, Idman.biz reports.

He spoke about the main topics of the upcoming congress, as well as the meeting of the Executive Committee to be held in Tallinn.

"We want to solve the upcoming problems together. The quality and quantity of EJU events have increased significantly in recent years. The success of the European federations in the Olympics is also impressive: 8 gold medals, including the mixed team, 35 awards from 17 European countries. We showed ourselves in the best way at the Olympic Games held in Paris. We want to continue this successful course in all areas," said Tot.

During the meeting, Poiger also said that he is ready to run for a new term as secretary general.

Idman.biz