The European Judo Union (EJU) has made some adjustments to the current calendar.

Idman.biz reports that the training camp scheduled to be held in Bratislava (Slovakia) from October 30 to 4 has been cancelled.

However, the international training camp in Malaga (Spain) on October 14-19 remains valid.

Teams from different countries will participate in the training organized by EJU.

