Bayramov into Top 12, Heydarov and Kotsoiev lead - WORLD RATING

After the Grand Prix held in Zagreb, the International Judo Federation updated the world ranking.

Idman.biz reports that the bronze medalist Turan Bayramov (60 kg) rose five places and ranked 12th.

The finalist of the tournament, Ahmet Yusifov, added 3 points to his account and is in 31st place. Azerbaijan’s best judoka in this weight is Balabay Agayev - 7th place.

Grand Prix bronze medalist Ruslan Pashayev (66 kg) moved up eight places to 36th, and Yashar Najafov is 21st.

Olympic champions Hidayat Heydarov (73 kg) and Zelym Kotsoiev (100 kg) maintain their leadership.

Zelim Tckaev (81 kg) is on the 8th place, Eljan Hajiyev and Murad Fatiyev are next to each other on the list in the weight up to 90 kg: the Olympic participant is 15th, and his teammate is 16th.

Ushangi Kokauri (+100 kg) drops one place and completes the top 14.

Among women, Leyla Aliyeva (48 kg) took 18th place, and in the weight class up to 52 kg, Gultaj Mammadaliyeva and Aydan Valiyeva took one after the other: the first is 28th, and the second is 29th.

