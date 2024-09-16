16 September 2024
Abu Dhabi test of Azerbaijani judokas

Abu Dhabi test of Azerbaijani judokas

The World Judo Tour will continue in Abu Dhabi.

Idman.biz reports that after the Grand Prix in Zagreb, the next major ranking tournament will be held in the UAE.

17 teams have registered to participate in Grand Slam, which will take place on October 11-13.

Azerbaijan Judo Federation is also expected to apply for participation in the competition.

This year, Abu Dhabi hosted the world championship and the Azerbaijani national team won two gold medals thanks to Hidayat Heydarov (73 kg) and Zelym Kotsoiev (100 kg).

The next event on the calendar is the Grand Slam in Tokyo on December 3-7. The same tournament will be held in Tel Aviv, but its dates have not yet been determined.

Idman.biz

