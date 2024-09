Judo Grand Prix in Zagreb ends today.

On the third day of the tournament, one Azerbaijani judoka will go on the tatami.

Vugar Talibov (90 kg) will start from the second round. He will meet the winner of Ivan Brnada (Croatia) - Gustavo Assis (Brazil) bout.

Azerbaijan have three prizes in the Grand Prix. Ahmed Yusifov (60 kg) won silver, Turan Bayramov (60 kg) and Ruslan Pashayev (66 kg) secured bronze medals.

Idman.biz