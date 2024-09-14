Zagreb Grand Prix: 4 Azerbaijani judokas are starting to fight

Judo Grand Prix continues in Zagreb.

On the second day of the tournament, 4 Azerbaijani athletes will take to the mat, Idman.biz reports.

3 Azerbaijani judokas will compete for medals in the men's fight, and 1 in the women's.

Judo: Zagreb Grand Prix

Men

73 kg

Yehonatan Elbaz (Israel) will be the first opponent of Nariman Mirzayev, who will start the fight from the 1/16 final stage.

At the same stage, Ibrahim Aliyev will face Bruno Bermeo (Ecuador).

81 kg

Zamaddin Poladov will meet Mykhailo Svidrak (Ukraine) in the first round.

Women

63 kg

Aytac Kardashkhanli's opponent in the first round will be Sky Knester (CAR).

Azerbaijan team won three medals on the first day of the Grand Prix. Ahmed Yusifov (60 kg) won silver, Turan Bayramov (60 kg) and Ruslan Poladov (66 kg) won bronze medals.

Idman.biz