European Judo Union: "Azerbaijan are sending a strong team to Zagreb"

The European Judo Union (EJU) noted the prospects of Vugar Talibov (90 kg) at the Grand Prix to be held in Zagreb on September 13-15.

Idman.biz informs that the Azerbaijani athlete will be the rating favorite in his category.

"Azerbaijan are sending a strong team to Zagreb, and in the -90kg category, the national competition will undoubtedly go in to the next Olympiad, but for this week, Vugar Talibov will be the responsible athlete. He is joined by other young talents trying to make their way up the rosters; SAFRANY Peter (HUN), Giorgi Jabniashvili (GEO) and Mark Van Dijk (NED), as well as -81kg judoka, Mihail LATISEV (MDA).”

10 Azerbaijani judokas will perform at the Grand Prix: Turan Bayramov, Ahmad Yusifov (both 60 kg), Ruslan Pashayev, Nazir Talibov (both 66 kg), Ibrahim Aliyev, Nariman Mirzayev (both 73 kg), Zamaddin Poladov (81 kg), Vugar Talibov (90 kg), Aydan Valiyeva (52 kg) and Aytaj Kardashkhanli (63 kg).

