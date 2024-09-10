10 September 2024
Azerbaijani champions' back to home

Judo
News
10 September 2024 06:41
Azerbaijani champions' back to home

The Azerbaijani national team, who took first place in the team score at the European Junior Judo Championship in Tallinn (Estonia), returned to the homeland.

Idman.biz reports that the athletes were greeted with applause by the members of the Azerbaijan Judo Federation, sports community, family members and relatives at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

Azerbaijan finished the championship with four gold, two silver and two bronze medals.

Vusal Galandarzade (73 kg), Suleyman Shukurov (81 kg), Konul Aliyeva (48 kg) and Fidan Alizada (57 kg) secured gold, Nizami Imranov (60 kg) and Aslan Kotsoiev (90 kg) won silver, Tuncay Shamil (90 kg) and Kanan Nasibov (+100 kg) took bronze medals.

Banuchichek Huseynli
Idman.biz

