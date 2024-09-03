3 September 2024
IJF World Tour season statistics announced

Judo
News
3 September 2024 14:06
IJF World Tour season statistics announced

IJF World Tour continues.

As Idman.biz reports, the statistics of the current season of the world tour have been announced.

The Azerbaijani national team, which will take part in the grand prix to be held in Zagreb, the capital of Croatia, on September 13-15, is currently in 12th place with 25 medals (3 gold, 10 silver and 12 bronze).

Azerbaijan’s judo team ranks ahead of Turkiye, South Korea, Brazil, the Netherlands, Kazakhstan and many other countries.

Japan is the leader with 17 gold, 9 silver, and 24 bronze medals. The next places are occupied by France (15-11-12) and neutral athletes (14-8-20).

The world tour includes Grand Slam, Grand Prix, and Masters tournaments.

