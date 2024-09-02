Turan Bayramov: "I will not return without a medal"

"The first competition after the Paris-2024 Summer Olympics begins".

Turan Bayramov (60 kg), a judoka of the Azerbaijan national team, told Idman.biz.

He spoke about the Grand Prix to be held in Zagreb, the capital of Croatia. Bayramov said that it is time to collect new license points: "I did not participate in the Olympics, but this will be my first competition after my last world championship. Everything is left behind . You need to open a new page. It's a sport. I have great expectations from the race. Many may consider this race weak after the Olympics. However, it is not so. Very strong opponents are waiting for us. I know them all. We have analyzed all my competitors."

According to our judoka, they are preparing at a high level for the upcoming competition: "We are strengthening ourselves both technically and tactically by participating in training camps. I will not return without a medal. My goals are even bigger. We start our way again. After that, there are 4 years ahead. I will do my best and show good results in all competitions."

In the tournament to be held on September 13-15, along with Turan Bayramov, Ahmed Yusifov (60 kg), Ruslan Pashayev, Nazir Talibov (both 66 kg), Ibrahim Aliyev, Nariman Mirzayev (both 73 kg), Omar Rajabli, Zamaddin Poladov (both 81 kg), Vugar Talibov (90 kg) and Imran Yusifov (+100 kg) will represent Azerbaijan.

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz