31 August 2024
World championship: Cesur became the champion, Mehdi won the bronze - PHOTO

31 August 2024 09:00
The world championship among junior judokas continues in Lima, the capital of Peru.

The next day, 3 members of the Azerbaijan national team went to the mat, Idman.biz reports.

The winners were determined in the 71 kg and 81 kg weight classes.

World championship
73 kg
Cesur Ibadli defeated local Valentino Perez in the first round. He was stronger than Anthony Farnot (USA) and Alex Marusek (Czech Republic) in the next matches. Cesur eliminated Inomjon Bakhodirov (Uzbekistan) in the 1/4 finals. Azerbaijani judoka defeated Frenchman Noah Bueno in the semi-finals. His opponent in the final was Timur Davidov (AIN). Azerbaijani judoka won the title of world champion.

81 kg
Mehdi Abbasov defeated Italian Leonardo Kopat in the first match. Azerbaijani representative, who eliminated the German Konstantin Distel from the fight, lost to Ilya Simonova (AIN) in the 1/8 finals. Since his opponent advanced to the finals, Mehdi participated in the consolation match. After defeating Lithuanian Tajus Babaichenko, Abbasov entered the bronze match. He beat Kenzo Cremers (Belgium) and took the 3rd place on the podium.

Ali Gazimmadov defeated Jatin Jatin (India) in the first match, but stopped the fight in the next fight. He lost to Belgian Kenzo Kremers.

Nihad Mamishov (55 kg) won a gold medal and Mahammadali Husiyev (50 kg) a bronze medal at the World Championship.

