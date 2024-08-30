30 August 2024
EN

Rating favorites of the Grand Prix: Bayramov and Talibov

Judo
News
30 August 2024 14:25
41
Rating favorites of the Grand Prix: Bayramov and Talibov

The rating favorites of the Grand Prix, which will be held on September 13-15 in Zagreb, the capital of Croatia, have been announced.

Azerbaijani judokas Turan Bayramov (60 kg) and Vugar Talibov (90 kg) are the leaders of their weight, Idman.biz reports.

Both of Azerbaijani judokas are currently in the first place among the participants in their categories. Bayramov is 17th in the world ranking, and Talibov is 21st. The fact that they are favorites in the tournament is due to the low activity of the leading judokas after the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics.

In the tournament in Croatia, Ahmad Yusifov (60 kg), Ruslan Pashayev, Nazir Talibov (both 66 kg), Ibrahim Aliyev, Nariman Mirzayev (both 73 kg), Omar Rajabli, Zamaddin Poladov (both 81 kg) and Imran Yusifov (+100) kg) will also perform.

Idman.biz

Related news

Nihad became the world champion, Mahammadali won bronze
29 August 09:28
Judo

Nihad became the world champion, Mahammadali won bronze

The world championship among junior judokas has started in Lima, the capital of Peru
The opponents of Azerbaijani judokas in the world championship have been determined
28 August 10:20
Judo

The opponents of Azerbaijani judokas in the world championship have been determined

The drawing ceremony of the world championship among junior judokas, which will be held in Lima, the capital of Peru, took place
Heydarov and Kotsoyev helped Europe maintain its leadership
27 August 14:39
Judo

Heydarov and Kotsoyev helped Europe maintain its leadership

In the ranking list of the International Judo Federation (IJF), Europe is ahead of other continents in the number of weight leaders
Azerbaijan team will go to the world championship with 7 judokas
26 August 09:29
Judo

Azerbaijan team will go to the world championship with 7 judokas

The world junior judo championship will be held in Lima, the capital of Peru
3 judokas of Azerbaijan team underwent surgery
24 August 10:33
Judo

3 judokas of Azerbaijan team underwent surgery

It was reported that Azerbaijani athletes were operated by a highly specialized surgeon invited from outside the country
Judo players from 23 countries are on the Baku tatami
23 August 18:59
Judo

Judo players from 23 countries are on the Baku tatami

An international judo tournament will be held in Baku

Most read

Paris 2024: Azerbaijan will have 18 representatives at the Paralympics
28 August 10:50
Paris-2024

Paris 2024: Azerbaijan will have 18 representatives at the Paralympics

Parataekwondo player Royala Fataliyeva will not participate in the competition in the French capital
22 matches in the Conference League: Trabzonspor home test
29 August 14:27
World football

22 matches in the Conference League: Trabzonspor home test

The return matches of the playoffs in the Conference League will be concluded today
The football player who lost consciousness died
28 August 16:37
World football

The football player who lost consciousness died

A heart rhythm disorder was detected in the football player who was brought to the hospital
Paris 2024: Jahan Musayev's opponent has been determined
29 August 17:57
Paris-2024

Paris 2024: Jahan Musayev's opponent has been determined

Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games continue