Rating favorites of the Grand Prix: Bayramov and Talibov

The rating favorites of the Grand Prix, which will be held on September 13-15 in Zagreb, the capital of Croatia, have been announced.

Azerbaijani judokas Turan Bayramov (60 kg) and Vugar Talibov (90 kg) are the leaders of their weight, Idman.biz reports.

Both of Azerbaijani judokas are currently in the first place among the participants in their categories. Bayramov is 17th in the world ranking, and Talibov is 21st. The fact that they are favorites in the tournament is due to the low activity of the leading judokas after the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics.

In the tournament in Croatia, Ahmad Yusifov (60 kg), Ruslan Pashayev, Nazir Talibov (both 66 kg), Ibrahim Aliyev, Nariman Mirzayev (both 73 kg), Omar Rajabli, Zamaddin Poladov (both 81 kg) and Imran Yusifov (+100) kg) will also perform.

