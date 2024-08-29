Nihad became the world champion, Mahammadali won bronze

The world championship among junior judokas has started in Lima, the capital of Peru.

On the first day, 3 members of the Azerbaijan national team went to the mat, Idman.biz reports.

The winners in the 50 kg and 55 kg weight classes have been determined.

World championship

50 kg

Mahammadali Husiyev faced the Italian Thomas Gidoni (Italy) in his first match. After defeating his opponent, Azerbaijani judoka held his next match against Axel Couga (France). Mahammadali, who won, advanced to the semi-finals. At this stage, Husiyev, who lost to Alexey Toptygin (INA), competed with Carlos Filho (Brazil) for the bronze medal and won the place on the podium.

Bahadir Feyzullayev, who was released from the first round, met with Alexey Toptygin (AIN). The match ended with the victory of the rival judoka.

55 kg

Nihad Mamishov joined the fight in the 1/16 final and his opponent was Amir Temirbayev (Canada). Starting the championship with a victory, Nihad defeated Jan Kolondra (Poland) in the 1/8 finals, and Botond Kunyik (Hungary) in the quarter finals. On the way to the final, he defeated Azerbaijani Khazar Heydarov, who represented Ukraine. Azerbaijani judoka met Bat-Enerel Batbileg (Mongolia) in a decisive battle. The Azerbaijani judoka defeated his opponent and won the gold medal. He won the title of world champion for the second time.

World Championship will end on September 1.

Idman.biz