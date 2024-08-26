Azerbaijan team will go to the world championship with 7 judokas

The world junior judo championship will be held in Lima, the capital of Peru.
Azerbaijan will be represented by 7 judokas in 5 weight classes among boys at the World Cup, Idman.biz reports.
405 athletes from 49 countries will participate in the championship to be held on August 28-31. The judokas will be led by Nijat Shikhalizade and Emin Iskanderov, coaches of the junior team.
The team that will participate in the World Championship
50 kg
Bahadir Feyzullayev
Muhammadali Husiyev
55 kg
Nihad Mamishov
73 kg
Casur Ibadli
81 kg
Ali Gazimammadov
Mehdi Abbasov
+90 kg
Subhan Akhundov
