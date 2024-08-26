26 August 2024
Azerbaijan team will go to the world championship with 7 judokas

26 August 2024 09:29
The world junior judo championship will be held in Lima, the capital of Peru.

Azerbaijan will be represented by 7 judokas in 5 weight classes among boys at the World Cup, Idman.biz reports.

405 athletes from 49 countries will participate in the championship to be held on August 28-31. The judokas will be led by Nijat Shikhalizade and Emin Iskanderov, coaches of the junior team.

The team that will participate in the World Championship
50 kg
Bahadir Feyzullayev
Muhammadali Husiyev

55 kg
Nihad Mamishov

73 kg
Casur Ibadli

81 kg
Ali Gazimammadov
Mehdi Abbasov

+90 kg
Subhan Akhundov

