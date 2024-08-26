Azerbaijan team will go to the world championship with 7 judokas

The world junior judo championship will be held in Lima, the capital of Peru.

Azerbaijan will be represented by 7 judokas in 5 weight classes among boys at the World Cup, Idman.biz reports.

405 athletes from 49 countries will participate in the championship to be held on August 28-31. The judokas will be led by Nijat Shikhalizade and Emin Iskanderov, coaches of the junior team.

The team that will participate in the World Championship

50 kg

Bahadir Feyzullayev

Muhammadali Husiyev

55 kg

Nihad Mamishov

73 kg

Casur Ibadli

81 kg

Ali Gazimammadov

Mehdi Abbasov

+90 kg

Subhan Akhundov

Idman.biz