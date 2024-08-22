About 400 judokas will attend Rustam Orujov's master classes

"Doing what I love makes me happy."

Rustam Orujov, a former judoka of the Azerbaijan national team, told Idman.biz.

The Olympic medalist made a statement about the master classes he will hold in Portugal. He said that he will leave for Lisbon on August 27: "There, I will demonstrate the fundamentals of mastery to young judokas, and during this period I will train in three different sports complexes. About 400 people are expected to participate in these trainings. The number may even be more than that. Not only young judokas from Portugal will attend the training, but also from 7-8 countries of the world - Luxembourg, Finland, Spain and other places."

According to Orujov, he considers himself very lucky to receive such trainings: "Such events are of great importance to me. It is quite nice to share my secrets there. This is my 11th master class during the year. In addition, we will have 3 such events."

Orujov is the sports commissioner of the European Judo Union.

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz