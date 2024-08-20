21 August 2024
EN

Azerbaijan national team is in the Top-9

Judo
News
20 August 2024 16:20
35
Azerbaijan national team is in the Top-9

The countries that have won the most medals in international judo competitions this year have been revealed.

Azerbaijani national team was placed in the first nine of the world, Idman.biz reports.

Azerbaijani judokas won 141 awards in tournaments at the adult, youth, junior and veteran levels. 43 of them are gold, 33 are silver and 65 are bronze. This allowed him to take the 9th place in the world medal ranking.

In terms of the number of awards won, Japan, the founders of judo, lags far behind Azerbaijan.

Of course, the historical result at the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games is also a special indicator. Hidayat Heydarov (73 kg) and Zelim Kotsoyev (100 kg) celebrated their victories here. Azerbaijan team took the second place overall, behind only Japan.

Before that, both leaders of our nation won the title of world champion at the World Cup held in Abu Dhabi.

Grand Slam in Baku was productive in terms of successful performance in international tournaments. Owners of tatami made a golden hat-trick at home: Zelim Tchkayev (81 kg), Murad Fatiyev (90 kg) and Hidayat Heydarov (73 kg) climbed to the top of the podium.

European Championship, where Hidayat Heydarov (73 kg) and Eljan Hajiyev (81 kg) climbed to the top of the podium, was also a successful event. By the way, Elcan has already distinguished himself 5 times this season: he played in the finals of the Grand Slam competitions in Paris and Tbilisi, and also won a bronze medal at the similar tournament in Astana and the Grand Prix in Portugal.

In the total number of medals, France is the leader with 119 gold, 99 silver and 176 bronze medals. The next place is Georgia (69-59-97). Germany closes the first triple (66-52-85).

Zaki Feyzullayev

Idman.biz

Related news

Hidayat Heydarov is among the leaders
20 August 15:31
Judo

Hidayat Heydarov is among the leaders

The judokas who won the most gold medals in the remaining part of the season have been revealed
Competitors from fifty countries to Azerbaijan national team
20 August 13:08
Judo

Competitors from fifty countries to Azerbaijan national team

The number of participants in the world championship among junior judokas, which will be held in Lima, the capital of Peru, has been determined
Rustam Orujov will hold a master class in Portugal
20 August 12:04
Judo

Rustam Orujov will hold a master class in Portugal

Azerbaijani specialist was invited to the seminar to participate in the training camp to be held on August 29-31
The world ranking is recalculated
19 August 19:27
Judo

The world ranking is recalculated

The International Judo Federation (IJF) updates the ranking table
The Regional Center of the International Judo Federation Academy was opened in Azerbaijan - PHOTO
16 August 15:54
Judo

The Regional Center of the International Judo Federation Academy was opened in Azerbaijan - PHOTO

The event was organized in the administrative building of the Azerbaijan Judo Federation
419 judokas from 52 countries participated in the World Championship
15 August 18:17
Judo

419 judokas from 52 countries participated in the World Championship

The competition will be held on August 28-31

Most read

Spain became the champion in Baku
18 August 21:21
Basketball

Spain became the champion in Baku

Baku stage of the Women's 3x3 basketball series has been concluded
Paris 2024: 1 million tickets for Paralympics have been sold
18 August 18:20
Paris-2024

Paris 2024: 1 million tickets for Paralympics have been sold

1 million tickets for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games have been sold
Omonia will face Azerbaijan club for the 3rd time - STATISTICS
18 August 12:43
Azerbaijan football

Omonia will face Azerbaijan club for the 3rd time - STATISTICS

Omonia, the opponent of Zire in the Conference League playoffs, is the 21-time champion of Cyprus
What should Qarabag pay attention to in Dinamo Zagreb?
18 August 10:56
Azerbaijan football

What should Qarabag pay attention to in Dinamo Zagreb?

Zagreb have played in the group 8 times in the most prestigious club tournament of the continent, 6 times in the last 12 seasons