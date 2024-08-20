Azerbaijan national team is in the Top-9

The countries that have won the most medals in international judo competitions this year have been revealed.

Azerbaijani national team was placed in the first nine of the world, Idman.biz reports.

Azerbaijani judokas won 141 awards in tournaments at the adult, youth, junior and veteran levels. 43 of them are gold, 33 are silver and 65 are bronze. This allowed him to take the 9th place in the world medal ranking.

In terms of the number of awards won, Japan, the founders of judo, lags far behind Azerbaijan.

Of course, the historical result at the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games is also a special indicator. Hidayat Heydarov (73 kg) and Zelim Kotsoyev (100 kg) celebrated their victories here. Azerbaijan team took the second place overall, behind only Japan.

Before that, both leaders of our nation won the title of world champion at the World Cup held in Abu Dhabi.

Grand Slam in Baku was productive in terms of successful performance in international tournaments. Owners of tatami made a golden hat-trick at home: Zelim Tchkayev (81 kg), Murad Fatiyev (90 kg) and Hidayat Heydarov (73 kg) climbed to the top of the podium.

European Championship, where Hidayat Heydarov (73 kg) and Eljan Hajiyev (81 kg) climbed to the top of the podium, was also a successful event. By the way, Elcan has already distinguished himself 5 times this season: he played in the finals of the Grand Slam competitions in Paris and Tbilisi, and also won a bronze medal at the similar tournament in Astana and the Grand Prix in Portugal.

In the total number of medals, France is the leader with 119 gold, 99 silver and 176 bronze medals. The next place is Georgia (69-59-97). Germany closes the first triple (66-52-85).

Zaki Feyzullayev

Idman.biz