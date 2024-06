Azerbaijani judokas won 5 medals on the first day of the European - PHOTO

The first day of the European Judo Cup among adults, which was held on June 15 in Podčetrtek, Slovenia, was successful for the Azerbaijani national team.

Idman.biz reports that Azerbaijani judokas won 2 gold, 1 silver and 2 bronze medals.

Rovshan Aliyev won a bronze medal in 60 kg.

In 66 kg, Nazir Talibov won gold, Rashad Yelkiyev won bronze.

Two of Azerbaijani judokas, Kamran Suleymanov and Nariman Mirzayev, met in the 73 kg final match. As a result, Nariman Mirzayev won a gold medal, and Kamran Suleymanov won a silver medal. Ibrahim Aliyev took the 5th place, and Rufat Sholatov took the 7th place.

Idman.biz