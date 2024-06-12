Azerbaijani judokas to participate in European Championship

Azerbaijan's national teams of teenage boys and girls will participate in the European Judo Championship.

Idman.biz reports that this was announced by the press service of the Azerbaijan Judo Federation.

The competition, which will be hosted by Sofia, the capital of Bulgaria, will take place on June 27-30. Azerbaijan will be represented in the championship by 10 boys and 9 girls.

In the boys' team coached by Rustam Alimli, Bahadur Feyzullayev, Mahammadali Husiyev (both 50 kg), Nihad Mamishov (55 kg), Nihad Rahimov (60 kg), Salim Soltanov (66 kg), Jasur Ibadli (73 kg), Mehdi Abbasov, Ali Gazimammadov (both 81 kg), Huseyn Eyvazli (90 kg), Subhan Akhundov (+90 kg) took place. Farid Garayev will join the fight in the team competition.

The judokas of the girls' team led by Elnur Ismayilov are Khadija Abdullayeva (40 kg), Leyla Alakbarova, Narmin Mammadli (both 44 kg), Diana Eldarova, Nurana Hajizade (both 48 kg), Vusala Hajiyeva, Aysun Mammadova (both 52 kg), Ayten Verdiyeva (57 kg) and Melek Bayramli (70 kg) will also take part in Sofia's tatami.

It should be noted that individual competitions will be held on June 27-29, and team competitions will be held on June 30.

Idman.biz