4 June 2024
EN

New international degree for Azerbaijani judges - PHOTO

Judo
News
4 June 2024 13:18
11
In Graz, Austria, the European Judo Union (EJU) held an exam for judges to receive the title of B category international judge.

As Idman.biz reports, Parviz Huseynov and Mehman Imamguliyev, members of the judging panel of the Azerbaijan Judo Federation, also participated in the exam.

Initially, the referees gave an exam on the theoretical part. Later, on June 1-2, they passed the practical exam by managing matches at the European Cup competitions among young people. Our judges who passed both the theoretical and practical exams with good results obtained the B-category referee license.

Idman.biz

