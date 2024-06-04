POSITION of Azerbaijani judokas in the world ranking

The new world judo ranking has been released.

As Idman.biz reports, there was no significant change in the position of Azerbaijani judokas in the updated list after the Marrakech African Open 2024.

World champions Hidayat Heydarov (73 kg) and Zelym Kotsoiev (100 kg) retained the first rank. In the 60 kg weight category, Balabay Aghayev took the 7th place, and Turan Bayramov, who fell 5 places, took the 17th place. 11th ranked Yashar Najafov (66 kg) left 1 competitor ahead of him.

European champion Eljan Hajiyev (90 kg) ranks 18th. Murad Fatiyev, who competes in the same weight as him, is 13th. Ushangi Kokauru (+100) is ranked 17th.

Among women, Gultaj Mammadaliyeva (52) is 19th, Leyla Aliyeva (48 kg) is 24th.

