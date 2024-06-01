"ARCHITECT" of Hidayat Heydarov

"Before the World Championship, I was the leader in my weight."

Hidayat Heydarov (73 kg), a judoka of the Azerbaijan national team, told Idman.biz.

The world champion commented that he is the absolute leader in all weight classes in the ranking. Heydarov said that he believed that he would be the first after winning the World Cup: "Of course, this situation makes me very happy. I have very good feelings. The architect of this success is Elnur Mammadli. My biggest goal is to win the Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games and finish the year successfully."

The world champion also spoke about the preparation plan for the Olympics: "We are currently in a training camp in Guba. We are seriously preparing together with teacher Elnur. Future plans include training camps abroad and in Baku. I will improve my form in all preparations with full responsibility."

It should be noted that after his victory in Abu Dhabi, Heydarov overtook Belgian Matthias Casse (81 kg), who was leading the tournament table for a long time.

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz