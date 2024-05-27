28 May 2024
Rashad Nabiyev met with World Champions - PHOTO

Judo
News
27 May 2024 18:15
Rashad Nabiyev met with World Champions - PHOTO

President of the Azerbaijan Judo Federation (AJF) Rashad Nabiyev met with the coaches, medical and support staff, as well as athletes of the men's national team.

Idman.biz reports that at the meeting, the head of AJF congratulated the team, especially Hidayat Heydarov and Zelym Kotsoiev, on the occasion of the gold medals they won at the World Championship held in Abu Dhabi.

He emphasized that obtaining 2 gold medals at the world championship is a historical achievement.

Nabiyev noted that the country's leadership, Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev's policy in the field of sports, and the attention and care shown to athletes played a major and important role in achieving this remarkable result. Also, he said that the congratulations of the country's leadership to both our athletes inspired them to new victories in the Olympic Games and other competitions.

He expressed his gratitude to everyone who contributed to the achievement of these remarkable results. According to the President of the Federation, their activities are aimed not only at winning medals, but also at delivering positive and useful messages to society. As an example of this, he mentioned various campaigns such as White Befits Girls, I Promise, This is the Right Way implemented by the institution. These initiatives are aimed at inculcating a healthy lifestyle among children, adolescents and young people, and contributing to the upbringing of a decent and healthy generation for the society.

During the meeting, discussions were held with the coaching staff regarding preparations for the Summer Olympic Games to be held in Paris this year. It was reported that as part of the final and intensive preparation process for the Olympic Games, athletes will participate in training camps in Guba, Poreč (Croatia), Baku, and later in Benidorm (Spain). It was reported that these camps are designed to improve the skills and overall performance of the athletes, to ensure that they are at the highest level of preparation for the upcoming Olympic Games.

In the end, Nabiyev wished success to the national team in the upcoming Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games and expressed his belief that Azerbaijani judokas will be among the winners.

