27 April 2024
Hidayat Heydarov: "We are at the bottom of the ladder" - INTERVIEW

27 April 2024 11:37
Hidayat Heydarov: "We are at the bottom of the ladder" - INTERVIEW

Interview of Hidayat Heydarov, the 4th European judo champion, to Idman.biz

- You became the European champion for the 3rd time in a row and the 4th time in total in Zagreb, the capital of Croatia. How do you rate it?

- It's a very nice feeling. I was very happy when I became European champion for the first time. My championship this time is completely different. The emotions I am experiencing are indescribable. I am very happy for everything.

- With this victory, you also set a record in Azerbaijan's judo history.

- That's right, I made a record. But this is still the beginning. I think we are at the bottom of the ladder. The world Championship and the Olympic Games are coming. I believe that the results I achieved there will go down in history as a record.

- How do you interpret the way to the championship?

- Of course, it was a difficult road. Because every championship has its own difficulty. The main thing is that when I am the leader at this weight, it is even more difficult because every opponent is preparing to win on me. My match at any stage had its own difficulty, none of my opponents were weak.

- And what is the difference between the fourth European championship and the first?

- ⁠This time I had completely different feelings because I signed the record. Also, this time is a historic success. So it left a completely different impression on me.

- Did you believe that you would achieve this kind of success before?

- Of course I believed. But the European Championship is a tough competition. In competitions like this, anything can happen. But in the end I got what I wanted. I believe that this record will be repeated again in the future.

- Who congratulated you first?

- ⁠Elnur Mammadli.

- You also celebrated your success with tears...

- ⁠Yes. Because we suffer a lot together with teacher Elnur. We were both really happy. Everything is still ahead. Together with Elnur Mammadli, we will set many records.

- Then should we expect the continuation of the success in the world championship and the Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games?

- This year is the Olympic year. I focused all my thoughts on the Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games. Before that, there will be a world championship. Both are very important races for me. I will do my best and compete at a high level. I want to wave our flag high again.

Banuchichek Huseynli
Idman.biz

