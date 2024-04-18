20 April 2024
Ambitious announcements from Yashar Najafov: "I will not return without a medal"

Judo
News
18 April 2024 14:31
"Preparations for the European Championship are going on at a high level."

Yashar Najafov (66 kg), a judoka of the Azerbaijan national team, told Idman.biz.

He said that they train day and night in order to succeed in the European Championship to be held in Zagreb. That's why we try to do our best. I have prepared very well for this competition. I feel in full shape."

According to Najafov, his goal for the European Championship is to be on the victory podium: "Weak athletes do not participate there. But I believe in myself and that I will win a medal. I will not return without a reward. I hope to be a champion. My main goal is the Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games. I will show my skills there."

It should be noted that the European Championship will take place on April 25-27 in Zagreb, the capital of Croatia.

Banuchichek Huseynli
Idman.biz

