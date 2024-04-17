Hidayat Heydarov: "My goal is to become European champion for the fourth time"

"We are continuing the preparations for the European Championship."

Hidayat Heydarov (73 kg), a judoka of the Azerbaijan national team, told Idman.us this.

He said that he will go to the European Championship in Zagreb fully prepared: "I train twice a day. This number reaches 10 per week. We are working hard to be in top shape both physically and tactically. Every training is important for me."

According to Heydarov, although the main competition for him this year is the Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games, the European Championship is also important: "My main goal is the Olympics. However, I have prepared well for this competition. Here, my main goal is to become the European champion for the fourth time. I believe that I will achieve this dream and win the title. I feel in full shape for this race."

The 3-times European champion said that he respects every opponent who will come to the competition: "In my opinion, every opponent is important from the first match to the end. Because there is no weak opponent. Since I am the leader in this weight, everyone is preparing to defeat me."

It should be noted that the European Championship will take place on April 25-27 in Zagreb, the capital of Croatia.

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz