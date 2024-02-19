Hidayat Heydarov: "I will mobilize all my strength to win Olympic gold"

"I looked at every match in the Grand Slam as a final match."

Idman.biz reports that Hidayat Heydarov (73 kg), the winner of the judo tournament held in Baku, said this in an interview with the channel of the International Judo Federation.

Heydarov, who won the title of the winner of this competition for the fourth time in his career, said that he was ready to fight for victory for 10 or even 20 minutes in the final match with Tajik Abubakr Sherov: "True, it was the final with Sherov. But the semi-finals and previous stages were equally intense. I was pushing to win. It is very nice to do it in front of the native audience."

He said that he started the year successfully and intends to keep his winning mood until the Olympics: “I see how people supports me. I would like them to achieve greater success than me. I will mobilize all my strength to win Olympic gold for Azerbaijan."

Idman.biz