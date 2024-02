The Azerbaijani national team won its first medal at the Grand Slam judo held in Baku.

Idman.biz reports that Balabay Aghayev wrote the award to the asset of the Azerbaijan national team.

The judoka fighting in the 60 kg category defeated Kamoliddin Bakhtiyorov in the match for the third place.

It should be noted that 3 more of our judokas will fight for the bronze medal in the competition that started today.

