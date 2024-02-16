Mohamed Meridja: "Baku hosts world's leading judokas once again" – PHOTO

The drawing ceremony of the Baku Grand Slam 2024 took place.

Idman.biz reports that officials of the International Judo Federation (IJF), Azerbaijan Judo Federation (AJF) and the Ministry of Youth and Sports of the Republic of Azerbaijan participated in the event.

Elnur Mammadov, head of the sports department of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, said in his speech that Azerbaijan has a rich tradition in judo, and the Grand Slam tournament has been held in Baku for more than ten years. He also emphasized that the competition is important in terms of qualifying for the Olympics: "In order to obtain a license to Paris, competitors will need to compete for ranking points. Numerous well-known athletes have traveled to Baku, and I'm hoping that the judokas from Azerbaijan will delight the crowd with their performances. I wish everyone success."

E. Mammadov also emphasized the state's concern for sports and noted that there have always been world-famous judokas in Azerbaijan and the young generation will continue the glorious traditions.

Mohamed Meridja, Director of Training and Education of the International Judo Federation, said that the Grand Slam judo competitions held in Baku are an important part of the Olympic qualification. He emphasized that this tournament is very important for world judo: "Each new start allows athletes to gain rating points, and Baku will once again give such an opportunity to the world's leading judo players. Azerbaijan Judo Federation has done a lot. During these three days, we will witness intense battles in the National Gymnastics Arena. The hosts are also among the main candidates for the awards. Therefore, I am sure that the race will be exciting."

He also conveyed the good wishes of Marius Vizer, president of the International Federation, to all participants.

Rashad Rasullu, the general secretary of the Azerbaijan Judo Federation, emphasized that he is happy to welcome all the guests to the next Grand Slam tournament to be held in Baku: "We wish success to all participants. The world's leading judokas have been coming to Baku for more than ten years. Our tournament has an important mission, because here the participants can collect decisive points to qualify for the Olympics. There is no doubt that the fights will be held at the highest level and the intensity of the fight will please the fans."

It should be noted that the Baku Grand Slam Tournament will be held on February 16-18 at the National Gymnastics Arena.

Idman.biz