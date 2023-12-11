11 December 2023
EN

The date of the Azerbaijan Judo Championship has been announced - VIDEO

Judo
News
11 December 2023 16:49
The time of the Azerbaijan Judo Championship among women and men has been announced.

Idman.biz reports that the competition will be held on December 15-17.

The championship will take place at the Sports Health Center of the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) in Hovsan settlement.

Entrance to the arena is free.

