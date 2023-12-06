6 December 2023
EN

Hidayat Heydarov: "My goal was to defeat the Japanese in Japan, I achieved my dream"

Judo
News
6 December 2023 18:09
Hidayat Heydarov: "My goal was to defeat the Japanese in Japan, I achieved my dream"

"Azerbaijan has won a gold medal for the first time at the Grand Slam in Tokyo. I am very proud of that."

Idman.biz reports that this was said by the Azerbaijani judoka Hidayat Heydarov, the winner of the Grand Prix in Tokyo.

The Azerbaijani three-time European Champion, who stepped on the top of the podium at 73 kg weight, shared his victory with the official TV of the International Judo Federation. Heydarov, who defeated local Soichi Hashimoto in added time in the final, said that he went to the tatami only with the desire to win: "I have never wrestled in the Tokyo Grand Slam, I always dreamed of it." I was 3rd in the World Championship in Japan, I thought I would be 1st this time in Tokyo. In the final I won against Soichi Hashimoto from Japan. I had lost a lot to him in previous meetings. Anyway, I had to take points from my opponent. My goal was to defeat the Japanese in Japan. I have already achieved my dream."

It should be noted that Hidayat was the first Azerbaijani judoka to win a gold medal in the "Grand Slam" competition held in the capital of Japan, Tokyo.

Idman.biz

