The success of Azerbaijani paralympians in Tokyo - PHOTO REPORT

The Parajudo Grand Prix in Tokyo, the capital of Japan, was remembered with interesting moments.

Idman.biz presents a photo report from the competition.

The Azerbaijani national team won 6 medals at the Grand Prix. Ilham Zakiyev (+90 kg), Vugar Shirinli (60 kg), Shahana Hajiyeva (48 kg), Khanim Huseynova (70 kg) and Dursadaf Karimova (+70 kg) won silver medals, and Namig Abbasli (73 kg) won bronze medals.

It should be noted that the Grand Prix is a qualification competition for the Paralympic Games, our athletes have collected the next ranking points in the tournament.

