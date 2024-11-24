Moldovan referees for Mingachevir club

The referees of the matches of Kur club, consisting of male handball players, in the 3rd round of the European Cup have been announced.

The matches of the Mingachevir club will be managed by representatives of justice from Moldova, Idman.biz reports.

Dorian Syrbu and Victor Serdyuk have been appointed for both matches with the Icelandic club Haukar. Turkish Kenan Gokmen will be the EHF representative of the match.

The first match between the teams will be held on November 30, and the return match will be held on December 1. Both matches will start at 17:00 at the Kur Olympic Sports-Educational Center. In the first match, Haukar will be the home team, and in the return match, Kur will be the home team.

Idman.biz