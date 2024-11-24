25 November 2024
EN

Moldovan referees for Mingachevir club

Handball
News
24 November 2024 10:07
18
Moldovan referees for Mingachevir club

The referees of the matches of Kur club, consisting of male handball players, in the 3rd round of the European Cup have been announced.

The matches of the Mingachevir club will be managed by representatives of justice from Moldova, Idman.biz reports.

Dorian Syrbu and Victor Serdyuk have been appointed for both matches with the Icelandic club Haukar. Turkish Kenan Gokmen will be the EHF representative of the match.

The first match between the teams will be held on November 30, and the return match will be held on December 1. Both matches will start at 17:00 at the Kur Olympic Sports-Educational Center. In the first match, Haukar will be the home team, and in the return match, Kur will be the home team.

Idman.biz

Related news

Another Kazakh handball club set to visit Baku
22 November 15:51
Handball

Another Kazakh handball club set to visit Baku

The purpose of the visit is to hold a training camp in the Azerbaijani capital
Qarabag handball player Madina Salamova regrets
18 November 16:56
Handball

Qarabag handball player Madina Salamova regrets

“The opponent was strong”

Qarabag stopped the fight
17 November 14:18
Handball

Qarabag stopped the fight

Qarabag club, consisting of women's handball players, played the next European Cup match today
Qarabag women’s handball team faces a 13-ball defeat - PHOTO
16 November 16:08
Handball

Qarabag women’s handball team faces a 13-ball defeat - PHOTO

Qarabag played the first leg of the 3rd round against Ukrainian team Galychanka
Romanian referees in the match of Qarabag
10 November 14:59
Handball

Romanian referees in the match of Qarabag

The dates of the next matches of the women's handball club Qarabag in the European Cups have been announced
Ukrainian club chose Mingachevir
10 November 10:10
Handball

Ukrainian club chose Mingachevir

Galichanka will host Qarabag in Mingachevir. The match will start at 14:00

Most read

Netflix releases documentary on Cristiano Ronaldo - VIDEO
22 November 09:40
Football

Netflix releases documentary on Cristiano Ronaldo - VIDEO

"They say I'm in Saudi Arabia just for the money"
Nations League draw made: Turkiye faces Hungary
22 November 16:28
Football

Nations League draw made: Turkiye faces Hungary

The draw for the quarterfinals, semifinals, and playoff stages of the Nations League has been held
Harry Kane breaks Bundesliga record for fastest 50 goals – Full List
23 November 11:57
World football

Harry Kane breaks Bundesliga record for fastest 50 goals – Full List

The list of players who scored their 50th Bundesliga goal in the fewest matches has been revealed
"Did you forget to take a Goalkeeper?": Azerbaijan's turbulent journey in the UEFA Nations League –RESEARCH
23 November 16:10
Football

"Did you forget to take a Goalkeeper?": Azerbaijan's turbulent journey in the UEFA Nations League –RESEARCH

After falling behind to the Baltic nation, conceding six goals remains a painful reminder of the disappointing finish