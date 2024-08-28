28 August 2024
EN

Qarabag won, Kur lost - PHOTO

Handball
News
28 August 2024 19:05
8
Qarabag won, Kur lost - PHOTO

An international tournament among women handball players dedicated to the memory of National Leader Heydar Aliyev has started today.

Two matches were held on the first day of the competition organized by the Azerbaijan Handball Federation, Idman.biz reports.

In the opening match of the tournament, which will last until September 1, Kur and Astana faced each other. The meeting, attended by Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov and Deputy Marina Vasileva, ended with the victory of the opponent. The representative of Kazakhstan won by 10 balls.

In the second match, which took place at AHF Arena, Qarabag met with the national team of Uzbekistan. The intense match ended with a determined victory of Azerbaijani handball players.

August 28
Kur - Astana (Kazakhstan) - 26:36 (14:18)
Qarabag - Uzbekistan national team - 28:27 (12:17)

On the first day of the match, the teams Azeryol and Alatau Arulary (Kazakhstan) will rest.

Idman.biz

Related news

The opening ceremony of the international handball tournament was held - PHOTO
15:29
Handball

The opening ceremony of the international handball tournament was held - PHOTO

Speaking at the event, Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov wished success to the participants of the tournament
An international handball tournament will be held in Baku
27 August 11:57
Handball

An international handball tournament will be held in Baku

6 women's teams will compete in the tournament dedicated to the memory of National Leader Heydar Aliyev
8 places were given to Azerbaijan in the European Cups
25 August 11:07
Handball

8 places were given to Azerbaijan in the European Cups

European Handball Federation has announced the representative number of countries in the 2025/26 season
The place of Qarabag matcheshas been determined
22 August 13:51
Handball

The place of Qarabag matcheshas been determined

Both matches with Luxembourg club Differdange will be held in Baku
The new head coach of Kur: "I liked Mingachevir very much, he will win the necessary victory"
19 August 11:33
Handball

The new head coach of Kur: "I liked Mingachevir very much, he will win the necessary victory"

"I think the newcomers will be useful for our team"
Azerbaijani national team was 7th
18 August 16:30
Handball

Azerbaijani national team was 7th

Azerbaijani team of under-18 handball players competed for the 5th-7th places in the B division of the European Championship

Most read

Galatasaray wants revenge
27 August 11:07
World football

Galatasaray wants revenge

Today, the return matches of the Champions League play-off stage will start
World Championship: On the last day, Azerbaijan team won 1 silver and 1 bronze
26 August 09:00
Wrestling

World Championship: On the last day, Azerbaijan team won 1 silver and 1 bronze

The U-17 World Championship in wrestling, which was held in Amman, the capital of Jordan, was concluded
Gurban Gurbanov: "If they expect us to win, we are ready to fight on the field for 120 minutes" - INTERVIEW - PHOTO
27 August 17:37
Azerbaijan football

Gurban Gurbanov: "If they expect us to win, we are ready to fight on the field for 120 minutes" - INTERVIEW - PHOTO

"To get a good result tomorrow, every player must play the best game of his career"
Dinamo will come to Baku with injured players
26 August 13:12
Azerbaijan football

Dinamo will come to Baku with injured players

Dinamo Zagreb, the opponent of Qarabag in the Champions League playoff stage, will come to Baku with a full team