Qarabag won, Kur lost - PHOTO

An international tournament among women handball players dedicated to the memory of National Leader Heydar Aliyev has started today.

Two matches were held on the first day of the competition organized by the Azerbaijan Handball Federation, Idman.biz reports.

In the opening match of the tournament, which will last until September 1, Kur and Astana faced each other. The meeting, attended by Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov and Deputy Marina Vasileva, ended with the victory of the opponent. The representative of Kazakhstan won by 10 balls.

In the second match, which took place at AHF Arena, Qarabag met with the national team of Uzbekistan. The intense match ended with a determined victory of Azerbaijani handball players.

August 28

Kur - Astana (Kazakhstan) - 26:36 (14:18)

Qarabag - Uzbekistan national team - 28:27 (12:17)

On the first day of the match, the teams Azeryol and Alatau Arulary (Kazakhstan) will rest.

