22 August 2024
EN

The place of Qarabag matcheshas been determined

Handball
News
22 August 2024 13:51
4
The place of Qarabag matcheshas been determined

The place and time of the European Cup games of the women's handball club Qarabag have been determined.

Azerbaijani representative who will compete in the European Cup will start from the 2nd stage, Idman.biz reports.

Both matches with Luxembourg club Differdange will be held in Baku. The matches will take place in ABU Arena.

On October 5, Azerbaijani representative will be considered the home team, and the next day, the Luxembourgers will be considered the home team. The first match will start at 14:15, the return match at 14:45.

Among Azerbaijani other representatives, Azeryol will play both matches with Galichanka in Baku, and Kur will play both matches with lonioas in Athens.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

The new head coach of Kur: "I liked Mingachevir very much, he will win the necessary victory"
19 August 11:33
Handball

The new head coach of Kur: "I liked Mingachevir very much, he will win the necessary victory"

"I think the newcomers will be useful for our team"
Azerbaijani national team was 7th
18 August 16:30
Handball

Azerbaijani national team was 7th

Azerbaijani team of under-18 handball players competed for the 5th-7th places in the B division of the European Championship
Azerbaijan national team faces Kosovo
15 August 16:08
Handball

Azerbaijan national team faces Kosovo

The Azerbaijani national team, consisting of under-18 handball boys, will play its next game
The time of the start of the European Cup of the two clubs of Azerbaijan has been determined
13 August 17:33
Handball

The time of the start of the European Cup of the two clubs of Azerbaijan has been determined

The place and time of the games between Azeryol and Kur that will participate in the European Cup among women's handball players have been confirmed
Seedings made for EHF European Cup Women 2024/24 round 2 draw
16 July 15:42
Handball

Seedings made for EHF European Cup Women 2024/24 round 2 draw

The first steps on the journey to EHF European Cup Women glory are known
Seedings made for rounds 1 and 2 in EHF European Cup Men draw
16 July 15:28
Handball

Seedings made for rounds 1 and 2 in EHF European Cup Men draw

The opponents of Azerbaijani clubs have also been determined

Most read

The referees of the Azerbaijan-Belgium match have been announced
19 August 17:30
Volleyball

The referees of the Azerbaijan-Belgium match have been announced

The match will be managed by Serbian and Turkish referees
Sahin Catma brought them together in Gakh
19 August 17:59
Volleyball

Sahin Catma brought them together in Gakh

The Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation organized a camp for girls volleyball players under 16 years of age
Paris 2024: Meeting with licensees in the Taekwondo Federation - PHOTO
20 August 15:26
Paris-2024

Paris 2024: Meeting with licensees in the Taekwondo Federation - PHOTO

The head coach of the team, Farid Taghizade, said that the parataekwondo players are in good shape and expressed his expectations from the Paralympics
Dinamo added a new defender to the team
19 August 18:29
Football

Dinamo added a new defender to the team

There was a change in the team of Dinamo Zagreb, the opponent of Qarabag in the playoff stage of the Champions League