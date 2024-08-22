The place of Qarabag matcheshas been determined

The place and time of the European Cup games of the women's handball club Qarabag have been determined.

Azerbaijani representative who will compete in the European Cup will start from the 2nd stage, Idman.biz reports.

Both matches with Luxembourg club Differdange will be held in Baku. The matches will take place in ABU Arena.

On October 5, Azerbaijani representative will be considered the home team, and the next day, the Luxembourgers will be considered the home team. The first match will start at 14:15, the return match at 14:45.

Among Azerbaijani other representatives, Azeryol will play both matches with Galichanka in Baku, and Kur will play both matches with lonioas in Athens.

Idman.biz