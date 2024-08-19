19 August 2024
The new head coach of Kur: "I liked Mingachevir very much, he will win the necessary victory"

19 August 2024 11:33
"The offer came from the club and then we started negotiations."

Milorad Despotovich, the new head coach of the women's handball club Kur told Idman.biz.

Montenegrin specialist commented on his arrival to the Azerbaijan club. He said that he came to Baku for the first time in early May to get to know the team:

"I watched live the semi-final and final matches of KurmAzerbaijan Cup. Later, we discussed the proposal with the management. In the end, I agreed to work at Kur. I really liked Azerbaijan, especially the city of Mingachevir. The club has created all the necessary conditions for the training of athletes. Sports rooms, gym, swimming pool, etc. everything is in excellent condition."

51-year-old Despotovich also explained the current situation of Kur, which will represent our country in the European Cup:

"There have been a number of changes in the club. We have transferred new foreign handball players. It's the beginning of the season. In this regard, the girls have a little difficulty, but our training is going very well. Our local players are showing themselves well in daily training. This shows their development. I think the newcomers will be useful for our team. I believe that we will achieve a very good result in the Azerbaijan championship and cup this season."

He also announced his expectations for the meeting with Greek "Ionias" in the European Cup: "It will be difficult to spend both matches away. I have watched 3-4 games of the opponent. In my opinion, it is a good team. The experienced legionnaires of that club also tell about the strength of the opponent. I believe that Kur will do its best and win the necessary victory.

The representative of Mingachevir will play against "Ionias" on October 5 and 6 in Athens.

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz

