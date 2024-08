Azerbaijani team of under-18 handball players competed for the 5th-7th places in the B division of the European Championship.

Azerbaijani team met England, Idman.biz reports.

The match ended with a 34:23 victory of the rival team. Azerbaijan national team finished the B division on the 7th place.

Azerbaijan team lost to Bulgaria, Belgium and Kosovo in the group stage.

Idman.biz