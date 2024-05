The winner of the Azerbaijan Handball Cup among female players has been determined.

Idman.biz reports that Kur and Azeryol met in the final of the competition.

The match organized in ABU Arena took place in the conditions of intense struggle. The final, which is remembered for its drama, ended with the victory of Kur with a score of 28:27.

Banuchichek Huseynli

