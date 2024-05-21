21 May 2024
EN

Azerbaijan national team took the 4th place

Handball
News
21 May 2024 12:53
7
The Azerbaijani national team played its last game in the Open Central Asian Handball Championship among women, which was organized in Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan.

Idman.biz reports that our team met with Kazakhstan representative Astana in the game for the third place.

The Azerbaijan national team lost with a score of 28:31. Our team, which finished the tournament without a prize, was satisfied with the 4th place.

It should be noted that in the group stage, our national team defeated OKMK 30:28, ROPSTTM 39:31, Kazakhstan's ALMATA REGION club 28:20, and lost to Uzbekistan TJ - 28:29 in the semi-finals.

Idman.biz

