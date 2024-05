The semi-final round of the Open Central Asian Handball Championship among women, organized in Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan, has started.

Idman.biz reports that the Azerbaijani national team met Uzbekistan TJ.

Azerbaijan lost 28:29. This was the first defeat of them, which won all matches in the group stage.

It should be noted that our national team has so far defeated the representatives of Uzbekistan OKMK 30:28, ROPSTTM 39:31, and Kazakhstan's ALMATA REGION club 28:20.

Idman.biz