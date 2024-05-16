Victory from Azerbaijan handball team

The Azerbaijani women's handball team has started to compete in the Open Central Asian Handball Championship organized in Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan.

Idman.biz reports that Azerbaijan played their first game in the competition today.

In group A, our national team, competing with Kazakhstan's ALMATA REGION, Uzbekistan's ROPSTTM and OKMK clubs, won at the start. Azerbaijan defeated OKMK with a score of 30:28.

It should be noted that in addition to the national teams of Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, clubs from neighboring countries also participate in the championship. The top two teams in the group stage will advance to the semi-finals. The tournament will be concluded on May 21.

Idman.biz