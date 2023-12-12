Rafiga Shabanova: "We have always felt the care of Heydar Aliyev, he was like a father to us"

"Heydar Aliyev was a very modest and sensitive person. At the same time, he had a good sense of humor. It was open to communicate."

Idman.biz reports that Olympic Handball Champion Rafiga Shabanova said this while sharing her memory about National Leader Heydar Aliyev, whose memorial day was celebrated today.



In 1976, the winner of the Montreal Summer Games and the International Handball Federation (IHF) Cup, the meeting with the Great Leader in Nakhchivan, he emphasized that he had unforgettable moments in his memory: "We came to Nakhchivan for the competition. We also wanted to meet with Heydar Aliyev. He was ill at the time, but he accepted the team. The great leader was like a father to us. Heydar Aliyev was a very brave person. During the meeting, it was clear that he was worried about his health and was not feeling well, but he did not show it. As always, he joked with us and smiled. The leader didn't want anyone to see him as weak. He loved Azerbaijan very much."



The 16-time winner of the USSR Championship, the Honored Coach of Azerbaijan emphasized that the National Leader always took great care of him: "Heydar Aliyev always asked what is needed, how can I help you?" I remember asking for a phone call home because I couldn't contact my mother when I was overseas competing. The master came the next day! Heydar Aliyev loved sports and was involved in sports himself. He was always interested in the life of athletes, knew everything about them. We have always felt his care."



Idman.biz