30 November 2023
The Azerbaijan Championship in Sports Gymnastics has started

30 November 2023 13:49
In the auxiliary hall of the National Gymnastics Arena, the 28th Azerbaijan Championship in men's Sports Gymnastics and the Open Baku Championship, the 7th Azerbaijan Championship in women's sports gymnastics and the Capital Championship have been started.

Idman.biz reports that 60 athletes representing "Ojag Sports Club", Baku Gymnastics School, Sumgayit Olympic Sports Complex, "Zira Culture Center" and Balakan are competing in the competition.

Male children athletes (born in 2016), cadets (born in 2014-2015), juniors (born in 2012-2013), teenagers (born in 2010-2011), youth (2008-2009- Those born in 2005, category B; those born in 2006-2007, category A), seniors (born in 2005 and older) will demonstrate their skills in age categories.

Female gymnasts are divided into children (born in 2012-2013), cadets (born in 2011-2012), juniors (born in 2008-2010), seniors (born in 2007 and older) will compete by age categories.

Winners in the individual all-around program according to age groups, as well as in separate instruments between men and women (men: free movements, pommel horse, hoops, pole vault, parallel arms, horizontal bar; women: pole vault, arms of different heights, free movements) will be determined.

It should be noted that entry to the competition is free.

